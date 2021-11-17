Packed December for Telugu cinelovers with 'Pushpa', 'Ghani', 'Akhanda'

From the traders' point of view, most of the people around the world have their vacations planned during December, which has an impact on other entertainment sources like cinema.

Hyderabad, Nov 17 (IANS) The month of December is normally not considered a reliable timeline for movie releases in Telugu.

But, it seems like the times have changed. With the adverse effects of the pandemic, all the shootings and movie releases have muddled up. So December becomes a month with fully packed releases in Tollywood. While pan-Indian movies like 'Pushpa' and 'Shyam Singha Roy' are gearing up for December releases, 'Ghani' and 'Akhanda' are set to see their releases as well.

'Pushpa' is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The movie is based on the real-life incidents of red sandal wood smugglers in Andhra Pradesh. This crime thriller is slated for its huge release on December 17.

Nani, Sai Pallavi, Madonna Sebastian, and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles, the movie 'Shyam Singha Roy' has grabbed the attention of all. Billed to be an action thriller, the movie is slated for a grand release on December 24.

Titled 'Ghani', the sports drama is to unleash the beast mode of Varun Tej. The movie is slated for its release on December 24. There are talks going on that the release date would be pushed to December 31. But there is no official confirmation yet.

On the other hand, Balakrishna's upcoming commercial entertainer 'Akhanda' is gearing up for its release on December 2. With multiple releases ahead, Tollywood is to cater entertainment with these multi-genre movies.

