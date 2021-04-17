Padma Shri actor Vivekh passes away. TN to accord police honours (afternoon ld)

Vivekh, who was in a critical condition, was put on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support, the hospital said.

He was admitted to SIMS Hospital on Friday morning after showing "acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock".

Chennai, April 17 (IANS) Tamil movie comedian and Padma Shri recipient Vivekh passed away on Saturday at a private hospital here. He was 59.

Vivekh was brought to the emergency ward of the hospital in an unconscious state at about 11 a.m. on Friday by his family members, the hospital said.

The hospital said that he was resuscitated in the emergency room by specialists and later underwent an emergency coronary angiogram followed by an angioplasty.

According to doctors, Vivekh had complained to his family members about chest pain.

Condoling his death, Telangana Governor and Lt.Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan said Vivekh through his comedy dialogues had spread good social messages and earned the sobriquet "Chinna Kalaivanar" or Little Kalaivanar (Late Tamil movie comedian N.S. Krishnan had the sobriquet Kalaivanar) and was also an environmentalist in planting lakhs of tree saplings.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K.Palaniswami in his condolence message said that it was shocking to hear about the Vivekh's death.

With his incomparable service the passing away of Vivekh is a big loss for the movie and the social service sectors, Palaniswami said.

DMK President M.K. Stalin said that Vivekh by his distinctive style offered comedy and social messages.

PMK Founder S. Ramadoss said that Vivekh's death was difficult to believe. He was socially and environmentally conscious and was instrumental in planting lakhs of tree saplings.

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) leader M.H. Jawahirullah in his condolence message said that Vivekh had sowed good thoughts and constructive actions in people's minds.

In a tweet Rajinikant said that he was greatly pained at close friend Vivekh's death. He will not forget each and every day during the shooting of the movie Sivaji.

Several movie actors and fans are paying homage to the mortal remains of Vivekh at his residence here.

Vivekh born as Vivekanandan first joined the Tamil Nadu government service and later switched over to the movie world.

He made his debut in 1987 in the movie "Manathil Urudhi Vendum" directed by the late K. Balachander.

Soon he was in great demand and has acted with top heroes like Rajinikanth, Vijay, Ajith, Surya and others. He has acted in over 200 movies.

Vivekh was awarded the Padma Shri in 2009 and the Kalaivanar award from the Tamil Nadu government.

Vivekh an admirer of late President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, under the Green Kalam project was instrumental in planting lakhs of tree saplings and also for mass campaigns for tree planting and environment protection.

Meanwhile the Tamil Nadu government has decided to accord full police honours during Vivekh's final rites in recognition of his contributions to arts and the society.

