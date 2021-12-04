Padmini Kolhapure got emotional remembering Rishi Kapoor while recreating 'Ye Galiyan Ye Chaubara' song

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 (ANI): Veteran actor Padmini Kolhapure who has recreated her iconic song 'Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara' from Raj Kapoor's cult film 'Prem Rog' talked about how she got emotional while shooting for the song.



The song was originally sung back in 1982 by singer Lata Mangeshkar. Padmini revealed that while shooting for the song after almost 39 years she got teary-eyed while remembering her co-star, late actor Rishi Kapoor.

The actor was taken back to the fond memories she had while shooting the song sequence with the late actor and said that "in between takes of shooting for the song the track was continuously playing in the background. All of a sudden something struck inside me and I was thrown back to the time when I shot the original number with Rishi Ji. He always would keep everyone on the set alive and fresh with his humor and humbleness."

"Although it was an emotional song and we had to get into the character of it completely, he was always the one to make everyone laugh and make jokes around. Remembering all this and more made me emotional and teary-eyed," she continued.

'Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara' is touted to be one of the classic Bollywood songs that can take you down memory lane even today.

The song's new version by Padmini Kolhapure also features Aimee Misobbah and Amaira Bhatia. Slated to release on December 6, it's presented by Saregama and Dhamaka Records and produced by Priyaank Sharma and Paras Mehta. (ANI)

