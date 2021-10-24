Padmini Kolhapure, Rima Jain, among others spotted at Anil Kapoor's residence for Karwa Chauth celebrations

Anil's wife Sunita Kapoor annually organizes a Karwa Chauth celebration in her house which marks the presence of several Bollywood's A-listers who come together to break their day-long fast.The actors wore hues of red and gold, looking their best, holding Karwa Chauth thalis and entering the star residence.For the occasion, while Padmini donned a golden salwar kurta, Rima wore a red Kurta and Krishika looked stunning in a pinkish-red lehenga. Actor Armaan Jain's wife Anissa Malhotra Jain could also be seen wearing a pink ensemble.Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival for married women in North India, in which they observe fast from sunrise to moonrise for a day for the safety and long lives of their husbands. (ANI)