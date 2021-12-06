Padmini Kolhapure takes audiences down memory lane with 'Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara'

Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) The new version of the iconic song 'Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara' from 'Prem Rog', sung by veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure, has been released by Dhamaka Records and Saregama.
The song features Aimee Misobbah and Amaira Bhatia.
Padmini Kolhapure, who featured in the original track, says, "While working on this song, it took me back to the memories of shooting the song back in the day. It makes me so happy to feel that zest again and I'm elated to be able to recreate the iconic song once again."
Padmini's son, Priyaank Sharma, and Paras Mehta are the brains behind Dhamaka Records.
Talking about the idea behind the recreated track, Priyaank said, "I wanted to recreate this song even before we started the label. This has been my mother's most special song for me and to get a chance to recreate it and release it on our label is more than special. A big, big thank you to Saregama, we hope everyone gives as much love to it as they gave the original."
Paras Mehta added, "The iconic song and the legendary Padminiji is a win-win combo and makes it the perfect anthem for this wedding season. We are so thankful to Padminiji for lending her soulful voice to the recreation."
--IANS
aa/kr