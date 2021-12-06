Padmini Kolhapure takes audiences down memory lane with 'Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara'

Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) The new version of the iconic song 'Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara' from 'Prem Rog', sung by veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure, has been released by Dhamaka Records and Saregama.

The song features Aimee Misobbah and Amaira Bhatia.

Padmini Kolhapure, who featured in the original track, says, "While working on this song, it took me back to the memories of shooting the song back in the day. It makes me so happy to feel that zest again and I'm elated to be able to recreate the iconic song once again."