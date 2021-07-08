'Pagalavan' issue: Lingusamy and Seeman are at loggerheads again!

Pagalavan was supposed to be made with Vijay but for some reason, he walked out, and later Seeman tried roping in actors like Vikram and Jayam Ravi but nothing worked.

In 2013, when Lingusamy was supposed to make an action thriller with Suriya, Seeman intervened and approached the film bodies to stop the shoot as the script had similarities with his P agalavan .

In the amicable meet, Lingusamy had promised that his new film with Suriya would have a different script but the film bodies had permitted him to use the same script for his future films. As we all know, Lingusamy wrote a new script in a few days and made Anjaan with Suriya, the film went on to become a dud at the box office.

Vikraman and RK Selvamani, the head of the committee said in their final verdict that Lingusamy and Seeman had written scripts with similar ideas but ruled out plagiarism charges.

Now, after knowing that Lingusamy is using the same script for his upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film with Telugu actor Ram, Seeman has filed a complaint at the South Indian Writers Association.

But Bhagyaraj, the President of the Association ruled out the complaint citing the agreement signed by Seeman and Lingusamy in 2013.