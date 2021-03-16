Pagglait 'a simple story dealing with complex emotions': Director Umesh Bist

The film casts Sanya as Sandhya, a young woman who becomes a widow within a few months of getting married. While the family grieves, Sandhya is unable to bring herself to mourn the death of her husband.

By the evening, the trailer has over 38k views, and has been drawing praise for its quirky style.

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) The trailer of the Sanya Malhotra-starrer "Pagglait" dropped on Tuesday, and has garnered over five and a half lakh views on YouTube within a few hours.

"The story of Pagglait comes from a deep personal experience, and I hope the viewers would be able to relate to it. It's a simple story dealing with complex emotions of life and death, told through the unique lens of a young widow who is surrounded by a family that is eager to take decisions for her. Our talented cast brings these nuanced moments of joy and happiness, confusion and chaos together," said writer=director Umesh Bist.

Producer Guneet Monga added: "Pagglait is rooted in deep family ethos and captures Sandhya's internal journey. I'm in awe of the incredible work of Umesh Bist, Arijit Singh and each actor who has lent depth to their characters in this film."

Producer Ekta Kapoor said: "Pagglait is a heartfelt story of a girl who finds new meaning to life once she discovers herself. The film will take viewers through a multitude of emotions while falling in love with the characters in spite of all their flaws."

The film also features Sayani Gupta, Shrutii Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Sheeba Chaddha, Meghna Malik and Rajesh Tailang, and is scheduled to drop on Netflix on March 26, 2021.

--IANS

vnc/vnc