Pak actress Sajal Aly says 'Dhoop Ki Deewar' roots for unity between India, Pak

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Pakistani actress Sajal Aly who also appeared in the late Sridevi-starrer 'Mom' in the past, says her latest show 'Dhoop Ki Deewar' that released on an Indian OTT platform - celebrates peace and unity between India and Pakistan.

The story revolves around a family and their loss and that borders are just walls built by us. Vishal from India and Sara from Pakistan find their lives interconnected when they lose their fathers in war and their common grief becomes a foundation of their friendship.