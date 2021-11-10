Pak noir series 'Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam' to release on Indian OTT

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) ZEE5 in collaboration with Zindagi will be releasing a new noir series 'Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam'. The show features Pakistani actors and it is helmed by British Asian director Meenu Gaur.

Written by Farjad Nabi and Meenu Gaur, 'Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam' is set in the timeless lanes of 'Androon Sheher' - a mythical neighbourhood and showcases stories of love, lust, power, and redemption woven in a web of betrayal, angst, and revenge.

Farjad Nabi said, "Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam waves goodbye to the victim woman as seven fatales get their way through methods that are unexpected, sometimes horrifying, but always liberating. I am glad this show will be premiering on the ZEE5 platform that focuses on bringing diverse and significant stories for the global audience."

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, "At ZEE5, we are passionate about bringing you stories that reflect a myriad of emotions from across genres and storylines. 'Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam' is a unique and invigorating show which portrays a never-seen-before side of female protagonists who challenge stereotypes."

'Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam' is a compilation of six stories of seven women who wrest back control and redefine the femme fatale.

Creator and Director Meenu Gaur said, "This idea for the show was like an outpouring for me and it's no surprise that the stories here are about all that which surges within us as women - love, passion, ambition, conviction, rage, revenge, and revolution. With the dominance of a male-centric gaze especially in the noir genre, I was keen to explore a new interpretation, one which is told from the perspective of the much-maligned femme fatale (Qatil Haseena) characters. It is an attempt to correct the sexism of film noir and try our hands at feminist noir."

The release date of the show is yet to be announced.

