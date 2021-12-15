Pakistan adds 370 new Covid-19 cases, 4 more deaths

The country's number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,289,913, according to the NCOC, the department leading Pakistan's campaign against the pandemic.

Islamabad, Dec 15 (IANS) Pakistan added 370 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

Another four people lost their lives due to the pandemic over the past 24 hours in Pakistan, taking the death toll to 28,843, according to the NCOC, and 706 are in critical condition.

However, during this period, 194 patients have recovered from Covid, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,251,778, said the NCOC.

The southern Sindh province is the worst-affected region with 478,412 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 443,985 cases.

--IANS

int/sks/bg