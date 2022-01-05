Pakistan confirms 898 new Covid-19 cases, 5 more deaths

Islamabad, Jan 5 (IANS) Pakistan has confirmed 898 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

The country has confirmed 1,298,763 cases so far, including 1,257,600 recoveries, Xinhua news agency reported citing the NCOC.

Pakistan currently has 12,213 active cases who are under treatment in hospitals, including 652 in critical condition.