Pakistan reports 1,212 new Covid cases; 39 deaths

Islamabad, Oct 6 (IANS) Pakistan on Tuesday confirmed 1,212 new Covid-19 cases and 39 more deaths, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

The NCOC, a department leading Pakistan's campaign against the pandemic, said that the country has conducted 19,685,529 tests so far and confirmed a total of 1,253,868 cases, including 1,181,054 those who have recovered, Xinhua news agency reported.