Pakistani actor-singer Ali Zafar prays for wellbeing of India

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Pakistani actor-singer Ali Zafar on Wednesday shared a video message for India, conveying his concern and prayers even as the country struggles to battle the raging second wave of Covid-19.

Speaking in a mix of Hindi and Urdu, Zafar said: "People of India, you are facing tough times and pain one cannot imagine. In Pakistan, too, people are troubled. Maybe these tough times will make us understand what humanity is, and the fact that there is nothing bigger than humanity. In these difficult times, the people of Pakistan and I stand with you and pray for your wellbeing. We all are praying to God that our difficulties get resolved soon and there is happiness everywhere in India, Pakistan and everywhere else in the world. Let's all stand together and pray for each other during these difficult times."