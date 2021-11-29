Pakistani public urged to get fully vaccinated over Omicron variant

Islamabad, Nov 30 (IANS) Asad Umar, Head of Pakistan's National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), that leads the nation's campaign against Covid-19 on Monday urged the Pakistani people to get fully vaccinated in order to protect themselves from the new Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Speaking to media at a press conference held in Islamabad, Umar, who is also Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, said, "Previous experiences show that it can spread across the world, including Pakistan, because the world is so interconnected that it is impossible to stop any new variant from spreading."