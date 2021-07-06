Pakkhi Hegde excited about her first multilingual film 'Manishankar'

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Actress Pakkhi Hegde has predominantly worked in Bhojpuri and Marathi films, and has shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Tiwari, Sachin Khedekar and Mahesh Manjrekar among others. She is now excited about her new South Indian multilingual film "Manishankar". Shooting of the film started on Tuesday.

"I'm very excited about Manishankar where I'm playing the titular character of Mani. This project gives me an opportunity to explore the undiscovered side of myself. I've played a girl next door in a few films, but in this film I will be doing some hardcore action scenes with high-voltage drama. This excites me more as they are my favourite genres. For me it is important to play a substantial role in every movie. If the script and the character is impactful, I wouldn't mind playing an 18-year-old girl or a 60-year-old woman," she said.

The film is directed by G. Venkata Krishnan (GVK) and produced by K. Siva Shankar Rao. It will release in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

