Palak Mucchal says Salman Khan recommended her for 'Laapata' number

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Young singer Palak Mucchal is known for giving some chartbusting numbers in Bollywood films. Her latest songs 'Rammo Rammo' from 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' and 'Kabhi Tumhe' from 'Shershaah' have garnered a lot of attention.

Palak has achieved recognition as a singer at a very young age. In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Palak said: "I do believe I'm living my dream. Nobody in my family sings. Singing came to me as God's gift. I never thought that I would be able to sing so many songs in such a short span of time, get to work with such amazing people, receive so much love from my fans and support and win so many awards. It's truly been a dreamy journey."