Palash Sen tests Covid positive after first dose of vaccine

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Euphoria frontman Palash Sen has tested positive for Covid-19 after taking the first dose of the preventive vaccine. The singer shared the health update with a Facebook post on Saturday.

"Hello everyone. Today is not a good news day. But today is the day I begin a new fight. Unfortunately, I have tested positive for Covid-19 and I am under home quarantine. I am fighting this disease with a regular dose of rest, yoga, Ayurveda, hydration and rock N roll. I request everyone who has come in contact with me in the last few days, to get themselves tested and isolate themselves. This has happened despite me having recently taken the first dose of the vaccine," he wrote.