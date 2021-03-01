Pallavaram girl Samantha walks down the memory lane

Though Samantha Akkineni has reached great heights and is the numero uno actress of Telugu cinema, she still has fond memories about her hometown Chennai and the Pallavaram area where she grew up. Many fans and friends have appreciated the actress for being that down-to-earth girl who has not forgotten her past!

Currently, Samantha is in Chennai for the shoot of her upcoming film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. On her way to the hotel from the airport, she clicked the video of her favorite hill and the Pallavaram road to recall her childhood view from her residence.

"This 'hill' ️... was the view from my terrace growing up .. my favourite spot.. probably knows more about me than any human does. All the anxious early mornings on exam days🥲 .. all the promises I made to all the gods that I would eventually never keep .. the first love.. the heartbreak.. the death of a friend .. the tears and the goodbyes .. which is why 'My hill’ deserves its own post rote Samantha on Instagram.

Besides Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Samantha also has a Pan-India film Shankuntalam directed by Gunasekhar of Okkadu fame. Meanwhile, the talented actress has completed eleven years in the film industry and wishes are pouring in for her.



