Pallavi Rao: It's tough when shows go off air

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Actress Pallavi Rao, who is currently seen in the TV show Pandya Store, says that the television industry is very unpredictable and things get tough when a show goes off air suddenly.

"It is very easy to say that a show went off-air because of low TRPs but people, like technicians, makeup artists, etc, who are working behind the scenes, go through a lot when a show suddenly wraps up. For actors, as well, when a show goes off-air it is not easy. It is difficult to get another show immediately," Pallavi told IANS.