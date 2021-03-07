  1. Sify.com
Paloma Faith got sixth-time lucky with pregnancy during lockdown

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sun, Mar 7th, 2021, 06:08:09hrs
London, March 7 (IANS) British singer Paloma Faith, who gave birth to a daughter in February after five failed IVF attempts, said lockdown encouraged her to take the final chance.

Talking to Sunday People magazine, she said: "I feel like you know for yourself what your boundaries are, and I actually knew I'd had enough after three goes."

She added: "Then lockdown happened and I thought what else am I going to do? I'll have another go -- and then it worked."

Paloma already has a daughter with partner Leyman Lahcine. She said the waiting period stressed her.

"It's a little bit stressful thinking, 'Will it or won't it work?' But I feel really lucky I've got the career I've got because I'm always busy," she said.

