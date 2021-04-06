Paloma Faith is praying for newborn daughter's recovery

London, April 6 (IANS) British singer Paloma Faith is praying for a speedy recovery for her newborn daughter, who had to be rushed to hospital with an infection.

"(She is) Finally out of the hospital but she has to IV meds every day for a week. Praying for a speedy recovery," said Faith.

The singer had earlier shared that her daughter was rushed to hospital and had to stay overnight as the doctors treated her symptoms.