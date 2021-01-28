Pamela Anderson gets hitched again

The former "Baywatch" star fell in love with Hayhurst during Covid lockdown. She exchanged vows in a ceremony on the grounds of her home on Vancouver Island, Canada, on Christmas Eve, reports dailymail.co.uk. The website said this was her fourth wedding.

Los Angeles, Jan 28 (IANS) At 53, actress Pamela Anderson has tied the knot again. She has married her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst in a secret ceremony.

"I'm exactly where I need to be - in the arms of a man who truly loves me," Anderson told DailyMailTV.

Andersonshared wedding photograph and video online. For the wedding, she picked a white vintage wedding dress with structured sleeves and a long trailing bridal veil. Hayhurst wore black trousers and white shirt.

The couple met at the beginning of lockdown last year and have been together since then.

"This one year together has felt like seven -- like dog years," Anderson joked.

She added that they fell head over heels with each other and it was a "natural fit".

Talking about her wedding, she said: "I am in love. We were married on Christmas Eve with both our families' blessing, everyone we know is happy for us. I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago, this is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I've come full circle."

