Pandarathi becomes Manjanathi, Karnan team's response to the controversy!

A petitioner named Prabhu had moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court regarding the song Pandarathi Puranam in Dhanush's Karnan.

According to him, the song insults a community in Tamil Nadu. Now, team Karnan has responded to the petitioner's plea by changing the word Pandarathi to Manjanathi in the song. With this change, the entire controversy comes to an end.