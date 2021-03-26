Pandarathi becomes Manjanathi, Karnan team's response to the controversy!

A petitioner named Prabhu had moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court regarding the song Pandarathi Puranam in Dhanush's Karnan.
According to him, the song insults a community in Tamil Nadu. Now, team Karnan has responded to the petitioner's plea by changing the word Pandarathi to Manjanathi in the song. With this change, the entire controversy comes to an end.
Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, Mari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal fame is directing the film and Santhosh Narayanan is composing the music.
Lal, Yogi Babu, Rajisha Vijayan, Natty, and Gouri Kishan are playing pivotal characters in Karnan. Theni Eeshwar has cranked the camera for the film, which is all set to release on April 9.
