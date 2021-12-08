Pandemic has decluttered a lot for me: Arjun Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI): Actor Arjun Kapoor has decided to focus on work, life, love, and travel.



On Wednesday, Arjun took to Instagram and opened up about what he learned from the coronavirus pandemic.

"The pandemic has decluttered a lot for me. Focussing on the things that are most important - work, life, love, travel - let's prioritise our heart and not our head," he wrote.

Alongside the note, Arjun shared a video featuring his and his girlfriend Malaika Arora's candid moments from their recent trip to Maldives.

Meanwhile, Arjun is working on 'Ek Villain Returns', which also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. (ANI)

