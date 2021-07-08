Pandemic taught Simba Nagpal to be grateful

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Actor Simba Nagpal, who plays the protagonist Virat Singh in the show "Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki", says he has learnt to be grateful after the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The pandemic taught me to be grateful about everything we get. I have learnt to value each moment of life. I learnt that we don't have to feel the need of everything being perfect to enjoy life. It's important to understand and know that your only competition is who you were yesterday," Simba tells IANS.