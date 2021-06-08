Pandiraj: 35% shoot over for #Suriya40, FL soon with a prior announcement 

Director Pandiraj of Pasanga , Kadai Kutty Singam , and Namma Veettu Pillai fame has said that he completed around 35% shoot of his upcoming film with actor Suriya.

Yesterday, on his birthday, Pandiraj was giving Suriya fans an update about the film. The director added that after the Government lifts the lockdown, the team will resume the shoot.

Regarding the title and first look, the director said that the first look will be out soon with a prior announcement and he also asked fans to give him time till July. He also said that the title will have mass value.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Priyanka Arul Mohan plays Suriya's pair in the film while Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, and Ilavarasu are playing pivotal characters.

Imman is composing the music for the yet-untitled film and Rathnavelu cranks the camera.