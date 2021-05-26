Pandiraj: Suriya 40 will be celebrated by fans!

In a recent Twitter Spaces session, director Pandiraj has revealed that his next with Suriya will be celebrated by his fans.

"Just like how Karthi sir's fans enjoyed Kadai Kutty Singam, Suriya sir's fans will celebrate my next. We have been taking extra care to make sure that each scene in the film comes out well. So far, we are happy with the progress", said Pandiraj and added that he couldn't reveal anything more because of the agreement he has signed with Sun Pictures, the producers of the yet-untitled film.