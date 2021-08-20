Panja Vaisshnav Tej's next film titled 'Konda Polam'

Hyderabad, Aug 20 (IANS) Actors Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Rakulpreet Singh's upcoming film's title has been announced as 'Konda Polam'. The makers revealed the title and first look on Friday.

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the film's first look is set in a forest backdrop.

Sporting a beard, Vaisshnav Tej looks intense in the poster that presents him as a part of nature.