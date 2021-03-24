Pankaj Berry joins 'Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii' cast

  1. Sify.com
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Actor Pankaj Berry has joined the cast of the television show "Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii". He will play the role of a "baba", or holy man, who will help the Awasthi Parivar to get rid of a "dosh" (fault) in protagonist Aparshakti's "kundli" (birth chart).

Talking about his character, he says he is confident the audience will love it.

"My character of the baba will add a little spice and make the show merrier. I am sure that the audience will shower the same love and endearment to this role as they have done for my previous roles," he says.

The team has been very "warm-hearted and welcoming" to him, he adds.

"I am super happy and excited to be part of the sitcom that is making people laugh on a regular basis. I feel that Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii, is a blessing to me as the show has the combination of young and veteran artists who are making it a delight to watch on the screen. All of them are so warm-hearted and welcoming," he says.

"Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii" airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

