Pankaj Berry to play tax officer in 'Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi'

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Actor Pankaj Berry will soon be seen making an entry in the television show "Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi". The actor feels the show highlights the right social issues.

Pankaj will be seen portraying the role of an income tax officer named Chakra Narayan who does not believe in Sai Baba's teachings although he is dealing with several family issues.