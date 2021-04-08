Pankaj Tripathi: Feminism as subject must be included for boys

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Actor Pankaj Tripathi feels feminism is a notion that should be instilled in boys just as strongly as girls. For that to happen, the subject must be included for all young boys by the education system.

"I feel that parents put all their energies into grooming and teaching their daughters how to behave themselves but when it comes to boys, it's not given the same importance. In today's education, I think the inclusion of feminism is a must for all young boys, too," Pankaj told IANS.