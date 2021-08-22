Pankaj Tripathi hails Ladakh's first moving theatre

He says: "What a beautiful initiative. Cinema reaches people in the interiors of this country. For someone like me who belongs to the film world, this comes across as such a unique and different means of film exhibition - 'A Moving theatre'. Having a concept like this in a gorgeous location such as Leh, is absolutely incredible."

Installed at a height of 11,562 feet, this theatre becomes the first ever moving cinema theatre in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

On Sunday the inflatable theatre was installed at the NSD Grounds at Leh. While The Chief Guest for the event was Thupstan Chewang, President, Ladakh Buddhist Association, actor Pankaj Tripathi was the Guest of Honour.

A short film called 'Sekool' (a film about the Changpa Nomads of Ladakh) directed by Stenzin Tankong was screened at the launch of the theatre that received a roaring response. The director and cast of the film were present too.

A special screening of the recently released film 'Bell Bottom' shall also be held later in the evening for the Army and CISF.

Offering digital movie screening on a big screen with Dolby 5.1 surround sound in a DCI complaint mode, these inflated enclosures hold a capacity to house around 150 people. Giving the current Covid protocol the theatre shall currently have around 75 seats with apt distance between the seats of the theatre and dividers between seats owing to the need of the hour of social distancing.

This will also be an ambient control theatre using state-of-the-art heating facility within the inflatable enclosure.

Sushil Chaudhary, Founder and CEO, Picturetime Digiplex says: "The vision has always been to reach out to the Entertainment dark spots of this country. Ladakh had been missing out on a big cinema screen for quite some time and I always wanted to bring in a multiplex cinema watching experience for the people here. I am so grateful to the Government of Ladakh for having faith in us. We aim to install two fixed cinema screens and one moving cinema screen in Ladakh in the next thirty days, and the citizens of Ladakh shall have access to newly released films as well."

Throwing more light as to what the presence of these cinemas mean to Ladakh and its citizens, Thupstan Chewang, President, Ladakh Buddhist Association says: "It has always been a very popular destination for film shoots. As you all know, Ladakh is one of the most secluded parts of the country. We are mostly cut off from the rest of the country half the year, so having a source of entertainment in the form of cinema is of great value to all of us."

"After the pandemic it became all the more difficult for people to come out of their homes and even though through the digital medium people had access to entertainment. We hope that through these inflatable moving theatres we get to watch all the good and latest content that is being made," he concludes.

--IANS

ila/kr