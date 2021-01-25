Pankaj Tripathi: I know people love me through social media

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Pankaj Tripathi is one of the busiest actors in the Bollywood circuit, but he surprises you by saying he doesn't quite understand what it means to be a star. However, he gets to know that people love him through social media reactions.

"Nothing has changed. I don't have an idea if I am a star and I don't know what it's like to be a star. I don't have an idea about stardom. I used to work with honesty and I am doing it with sincerity till now," Pankaj told IANS.