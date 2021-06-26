Pankaj Tripathi lends support to NCB on International Day Against Drug Abuse

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Actor Pankaj Tripathi on Saturday pledged support to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. He says authorities from NCB Patna Zonal Unit have reached out to him for the cause.

"The authorities from NCB Patna reached out to me for this cause, and anything that is associated with Bihar and in public concerns, I personally have interest to lend my support for such campaigns and awareness creation drives," he says.