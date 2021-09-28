Pankaj Tripathi, Pratik Gandhi next special guests on 'KBC 13'

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Actors Pankaj Tripathi and Pratik Gandhi will be seen as the special guests in the upcoming episodes of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's' 'Shaandaar Shukravaar'.

Both the actors will be on the hotseat playing the game with the host Amitabh Bachchan.

Pankaj Tripathi is known for his number of projects like 'Gangs of Wasseypur' film series, 'Fukrey', 'Masaan', while Pratik Gandhi received a lot of appreciation for playing stock broker Harshad Mehta in the web series 'Scam 1992'.