Pankaj Tripathi starts shooting for 'Sherdil' film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): Actor Pankaj Tripathi has commenced the shooting of filmmaker Srijit Mukherjee's film 'Sherdil'.
The film is inspired by a real-life incident that took place in the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, where villagers used to leave their elderly family members for tigers to prey on, and then claim compensation from the administration. However, after the series of attacks on the elderly, villagers made the forest authorities suspicious about the actual happenings.