Pankaj Tripathi turns shrewd cop in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' trailer

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi is all set to showcase his acting prowess as a shrewd police officer in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'. He hopes he has done justice to the character he is playing the film.

Pankaj said: "I'm grateful to find projects that are different and 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is a supremely funny film. I just loved the character that was offered to me by my director Varun V. Sharma and YRF and I hope I have done justice to the role. I have been looking for a role like this because it gives me the creative freedom to just entertain audiences through comedy."