Pankit Thakker excited to return to comfort of home after outdoor spell

Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) Actor Pankit Thakker, who was shooting outside Mumbai for almost a month, is excited to return to the city and relax in the comfort of home.

The actor is currently shooting for the series "Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha."

"It was fun shooting earlier in Goa, and then shifting to Silvasa. It's been around two months now, and I'm excited to return back to Mumbai. I really miss my home and the comfort of it. Few actors will still shoot in Silvasa for few more days, but some of us shall be returning," the actor tells IANS.