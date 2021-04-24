Pankit Thakker misses attending weddings

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Television actor Pankit Thakker, who is currently seen in the show "Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha", says while he misses going to real weddings, he's having a ball 'attending' the fictional one he is currently shooting for.

"It's been two years approximately and I haven't attended a real wedding due to the pandemic. But now when we are shooting for a wedding sequence it's helping me enjoy that 'shaadi waali' feeling. I do miss attending weddings and also the special food (laughs). I wish the pandemic ends soon and I'm invited to a real wedding," Pankit tells IANS.