Papon experiments with electronic genre in new song

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Singer Papon has dropped a new number titled "Main aaj bhi wahin", and he says the song gave him scope to experiment with the electronic genre, a stream of music he is particularly fond of. He has a chance to multi-task on the song, too.

Besides singing the number, the lyrics, composition, guitars, mixing, video concept, camera work, and audio and video editing of the song are also by Papon.