Param Singh: Ahaan and I are poles apart

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Actor Param Singh, who has been roped in to play the lead role of Ahaan Malhotra in the show Ishk Par Zor Nahi, says that he and his character are very different from each other. While Ahaan is very traditional in his outlook towards life, Param has a liberal and modern outlook," says the actor.

"Ahaan and I couldn't be more apart. We have polarising views on love, marriage and companionship. However, if there's one thing that we are similar on is that both of us are very family-oriented individuals. Our family is everything for us and we'd do anything and everything for them. The viewers will also relate to Ahaan's fierce love for his family," says Param, who has been seen in shows such as Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Sadda Haq and Ghulaam.

Ishk Par Zor Nahi, which also features Akshita Mudgal, Shagun Sharma and Rajat Verma, will air on Sony Entertainment Television March 15.

--IANS

