Param Singh gives his take on heartbreaks

The actor, who plays the role of Ahaan Malhotra in the show, feels that while a heartbreak can be shattering but it is essential for one's emotional growth.

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Television actor Param Singh, who is part of the romantic drama Ishk Par Zor Nahi, has a fascinating take on heartbreaks.

"It may sound brutal but I truly feel that everyone should experience the pain of a heartache at least once in their lives. It puts things in perspective and helps us grow and evolve," he says.

He adds that this pain helps us judge and perceive people better.

"Heartbreaks make us a better judge of people and situations. Although, I'd like to believe that once we find our 'true love', all the heartaches are worth it. Fingers crossed," he says.

Param has been seen in shows such as Sadda Haq: My Life, My Choice, Ghulaam and Mariam Khan - Reporting Live. Ishk Par Zor Nahi airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

