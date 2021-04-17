Param Singh: I love playing a character that's flawed yet beautiful

"Most of the characters I have essayed before were either black or white characters. However, in Ishk Par Zor Nahi, my character Ahaan is not one dimensional. He has a very layered personality as there's much more to him than what meets the eye," he says.

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Actor Param Singh, who features in the show "Ishk Par Zor Nahi", says his character Ahaan Malhotra is not merely black or white but well-layered. The actor says this makes Ahaan different from the characters he has played before.

He adds that he has never been one for playing completely positive characters.

"Honestly, I love to play a character who's flawed yet beautiful! There's so much to explore. Ahaan might not be an instantly likeable or a relatable guy but I look forward to bringing all the facets of his personality on screen to the best of my abilities," he says.

"Ahaan is a young, dashing, bright and a successful entrepreneur. He is cold and calculative and lives a disciplined and controlled life. He is a fiercely protective family man for whom family values are more important than love," he adds.

"Owing to his scarred family history, Ahaan is judgmental when it comes to women. He respects the ones who aren't too outgoing and have no ambitions and dreams," he says.

Also, the fact that the show is a love story was what helped him come on board.

"My last few projects were intense action-loaded crime dramas and sci-fi shows. So, I wanted to do something light, like a romcom or a light humorous love story," he says.

The actor has been part of shows such as "Mariam Khan Reporting Live" and "Sadda Haq: My Life, My Choice".

