Param Singh inspired by Akshay Kumar's fitness regime

Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) Actor Param Singh is looking his best in the show "Ishk Par Zor Nahi", and says he has been following Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's fitness regime carefully.

"For me being fit means being flexible, being strong, and having the strength and stamina, so that I can give my 100 per cent throughout the day. One such actor who has always inspired everyone with his sheer discipline and dedication when it comes to living his best life in terms of health is Akshay Kumar," he says.