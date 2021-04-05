Param Singh is 'poles apart' from 'Ishk Par Zor Nahi' character

Ahaan believes that a woman's sole job is to take care of her family. He is not fond of outgoing and social women.

Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Actor Param Singh, who plays the role of Ahaan in the show "Ishk Par Zor Nahi", says his ideas and beliefs in life are different from those of his character's.

"My character and I are poles apart especially when it comes to values and our ideologies. However, I am trying my best to not let that affect my performance and play Ahaan with utmost conviction and authenticity," he says.

The actor adds he is not letting his "personal bias" affect the way he plays the character in the show.

"I am trying to be in the moment and give it my all and not let personal bias or judgement come into play. I believe this is the best process for an actor -- to don different characters, imbibe the character traits and play it with conviction," he says.

"Ishk Par Zor Nahi" airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

