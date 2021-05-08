Param Singh: It's okay to agree to disagree in a mature relationship

On the show, Ahaan and his lady love Ishqi come from diverse backgrounds. While Ahaan lives a disciplined and controlled life, Ishqi is free-spirited and vibrant in nature.

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Actor Param Singh, who is part of the show "Ishk Par Zor Nahi", says it is important to have the space to speak your mind in a relationship.

"I believe that a mature relationship is when you realise that it's okay to agree to disagree. Opinions and ideologies aren't right or wrong. Even in the show, Ahaan and Ishqi share polarising views but none of them are wrong. Both have justifiable reasoning and thought processes. Their past experiences have moulded their opinions," says Param.

The actor adds that it's important to give freedom to your partner to hold their independent point of view.

"So, even if your significant other shares an altogether different point of view, we should learn to unlearn, accommodate new points of view, and even if there's no mutual agreement, we shouldn't let disagreements come between us and should always be emotionally available to our partners. Despite differences, respecting each other is the sign of a healthy relationship," he says.

"Ishk Par Zor Nahi" airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

