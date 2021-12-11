Parambrata Chatterjee likes working in strong women-centric content

The actor feels that he just comes across as someone who "would be very dependable and safe company to very strong-willed women".

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) Bengali star and filmmaker Parambrata Chatterjee has always supported strong women-centric content with his work in films such as 'Kahaani', 'Pari' and in the latest Netflix series 'Aranyak'.

"I think I just come across as someone who would be very dependable and safe company to very strong-willed women who are trying to cut and make something for themselves," Parambrata told IANS.

"I think I come across as dependable, safe and accomplished in such characters. So, I think the roles have come across to me be it 'Kahaani', 'Pari' and now being 'Aranyak'. I think it is just fate," he added.

'Aranyak', which is headlined by actress Raveena Tandon, spotlights the hardships and prejudices female police officers face as they try to strike a balance between their work and personal lives.

Set in a dense forest, Raveena plays a local cop, who all her life waits for a "big case" and one fine day a news of a teenage tourist's murder shakes her up and she joins forces with her city-bred replacement Angad played by Parambrata to solve the case.

As the two struggle to find the serial killing entity, a forgotten folklore is revived.

