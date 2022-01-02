Paramilitary forces prepare for 3rd wave, reactivate Covid care centres

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) Amid rising number of Covid-19 cases, fuelled by its Omicron variant, the Central Armed Police Forces are stocking required medicines like Remdesivir, as well oxygen supplies and reactivating the dedicated Covid care centres, including the world's largest makeshift Covid hospital in south Delhi.

The move came as the alarm bell rang among the various paramilitary forces after 19 coronavirus cases were detected in them.

According to the latest data, the Border Security Force (BSF) has reported nine cases, followed by five in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), three in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and two in the Sashatra Seema Bal (SSB).

No new cases have been reported in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the National Security Guard (NSG).

The data also said that 148 active Covid cases have been reported in the CAPFs as of now, comprising 46 in the BSF, 44 in the CISF, 42 in the CRPF, eight in the SSB, five in the ITBP, two in the NSG and one in NDRF and two in NSG.

A total of 88,642 security men in CAPFs have been infected since the advent of pandemic whereas 88,146 personnel have been recovered so far. The death toll has gone to 348 since April 2020.

Paramilitary force officials said that amid the rising number of Omicron cases, all the forces have been asked strictly adhere to Covid-19 protocols in all units and field formations.

The MHA has sought data from all medical directorates of each force regarding the number of beds available, including oxygen beds, commissioning of oxygen supply and medicine stocks at dedicated Covid Health Care Centres across India.

Meanwhile, the Sardar Patel Covid Centre, in Delhi's Chhattarpur, is also getting ready for the third wave. This centre was operated by the ITBP with help from doctors and paramedics of all paramilitary forces and the Delhi government.

The ITBP has said that there is no patients right now at the centre, which has 650 beds, including 150 for critical care, and 100-150 paramedics and doctors are being arranged in view of impeding situation in a short notice.

