Paramount delays release of 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Mission: Impossible 7'

Washington [US], April 10 (ANI): Paramount made a number of changes to its release date calendar recently by delaying the opening of several major films. Actor Tom Cruise's highly-anticipated movies 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Mission: Impossible 7', among many other tentpoles will not be making it to theatres this summer.



As per Variety, in total, 10 films' release dates were shuffled, with three of them starring Cruise.

'Top Gun: Maverick' is flying to November 19, 2021, from its previous date of July 2, 2021. 'Mission: Impossible 7,' which had its spot taken by 'Top Gun,' is getting pushed to next year, from November 19, 2021, to May 27, 2022. Its sequel 'Mission: Impossible 8,' originally dated for November 4, 2022, is moving to July 7, 2023.

The upcoming outing 'Dungeons and Dragons' starring Chris Pine, Hugh Grant and Rege-Jean Page has moved from May 27, 2022, to March 3, 2023.

The fourth installment in the 'Jackass' franchise has been delayed from September 3, 2021, to October 22, 2021.

The 'G.I. Joe' spinoff 'Snake Eyes' starring Henry Golding is the only movie to jump forward. It will release three months earlier on July 23, 2021, instead of October 22, 2021.

Four previously undated movies were added to the release calendar. An untitled movie about the Bee Gees will bow on November 4, 2022, the next 'Star Trek' film will release on June 9, 2023, 'The Shrinking of Treehorn' will open on November 10, 2023, and an untitled film starring Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski will hit the big screen on November 17, 2023.

Amid Paramount's release date shake-up, Universal and Blumhouse moved up 'The Forever Purge', the latest in the horror franchise, one week from July 9, 2021, to July 2, 2021. (ANI)

