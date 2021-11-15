Pa.Ranjith to team up with Anirudh for his next?

The buzz is that noted director Pa. Ranjith is likely to team with Anirudh Ravichander for his upcoming films. So far in his career, Ranjith had only teamed up with Santhosh Narayanan but now, sources say that the director is in talks with composer Anirudh Ravichander for his upcoming films with Chiyaan Vikram and Kamal Haasan.

Yes, Studio Green, the producers of Ranjith's next with Vikram also excited with the idea of the director teaming up with Anirudh Ravichander.

Anirudh is also composing the music for Kamal Haasan's upcoming film Vikram with Lokesh so, it would be great to know how the numero uno composer would score for Ulaganayagan and Vikram.

Interestingly, Anirudh was supposed to work in Vikram's Mahaan but he later opted out due to his prior commitments.